Empowering Vimukt Jati: New Initiatives for Denotified and Nomadic Tribes
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has announced a dedicated board for Vimukt Jati and nomadic tribes' welfare, alongside housing plans. He emphasized their historical bravery and efforts for their upliftment, including schemes for education and housing, granting them voting rights, and recognizing them in police recruitment.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the establishment of a dedicated board for the welfare of Vimukt Jati and nomadic tribes. He also unveiled plans for housing to enhance their living conditions.
Adityanath highlighted the bravery of tribes such as Nats, Banjaras, and Bawariyas against historic invasions, recalling the stigma of the British-imposed Criminal Tribes Act in 1871, which was abolished in 1952 thanks to Bhimrao Ambedkar's efforts.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various schemes have been launched for these communities' welfare. Special educational facilities, housing, and land leases have been enacted, offering them voting rights and equal opportunities, evidenced by their participation in the police force.
