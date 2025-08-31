Empowering Vimukt Jati: New Initiatives for Denotified and Nomadic Tribes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the establishment of a dedicated board for the welfare of Vimukt Jati and nomadic tribes. He also unveiled plans for housing to enhance their living conditions.

Adityanath highlighted the bravery of tribes such as Nats, Banjaras, and Bawariyas against historic invasions, recalling the stigma of the British-imposed Criminal Tribes Act in 1871, which was abolished in 1952 thanks to Bhimrao Ambedkar's efforts.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various schemes have been launched for these communities' welfare. Special educational facilities, housing, and land leases have been enacted, offering them voting rights and equal opportunities, evidenced by their participation in the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)