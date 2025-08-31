Foiled Assassination Plot in Bahraich: Police Nab Hired Killers

In an intriguing turn of events, Bahraich police have apprehended four men accused of plotting the murder of Vijay Singh, a former zila panchayat chairman, over a land dispute. The operation unraveled a web of familial discord and criminal collusion on a Saturday night.

An encounter ensued as the joint team of Bahraich Police and the Special Task Force confronted the suspects near Singh's farmhouse. The suspects, allegedly hired by Singh's nephew Alok Singh, opened fire but were quickly subdued. One suspect endured a gunshot wound during the brief exchange.

The accused disclosed during interrogation their meticulous preparation for the assassination, including detailed observations of Singh's temple visits. Police have seized weapons and motorcycles from the assailants. The investigation continues as authorities delve deeper into the motivations behind this deadly conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)