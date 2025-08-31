Deadly Blast Rocks Firecracker Factory in Gudamba
A devastating blast at a firecracker factory in Gudamba claimed two lives and injured five others. The explosion, damaging neighboring houses, triggered a swift response from authorities for rescue and medical care. Investigations are underway as officials prioritize aid to victims' families and the injured.
A deadly explosion occurred on Sunday at a firecracker factory operating out of a house in the Gudamba area, resulting in two deaths and injuring five others, police confirmed.
The powerful blast, which erupted at around noon, damaged adjacent houses and led to the collapse of part of the roof, trapping several individuals beneath the debris. Authorities identified the deceased as Alam, 50, and his wife, Munni, 48.
Emergency services, led by District Magistrate Vishak G and senior police officials, swiftly responded to the scene. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences and directed a fast-tracked relief operation. Investigators are looking into the cause of the explosion.
