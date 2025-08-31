UN Offices in Yemen Raided: Tensions Escalate

In a significant escalation, Iran-backed Houthi forces on Sunday stormed the offices of United Nations' agencies in Yemen's capital, forcibly detaining at least one UN employee, according to officials.

The incident targeted the World Food Program and UNICEF offices, both situated in Houthi-controlled Sanaa. Spokespersons from these agencies confirmed the raids.

The abrupt operation has raised alarms about the safety of several staff members, as contact with them has subsequently been lost, suggesting potential detentions.