UN Offices in Yemen Raided: Tensions Escalate
Iran-backed Houthi forces raided United Nations agency offices in Sanaa, Yemen, including the World Food Program and UNICEF, detaining at least one UN employee. Details remain scarce, but contacts with multiple staff members are reportedly lost, raising concern over the safety of the detained individuals.
In a significant escalation, Iran-backed Houthi forces on Sunday stormed the offices of United Nations' agencies in Yemen's capital, forcibly detaining at least one UN employee, according to officials.
The incident targeted the World Food Program and UNICEF offices, both situated in Houthi-controlled Sanaa. Spokespersons from these agencies confirmed the raids.
The abrupt operation has raised alarms about the safety of several staff members, as contact with them has subsequently been lost, suggesting potential detentions.
