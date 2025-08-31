Left Menu

UN Offices in Yemen Raided: Tensions Escalate

Iran-backed Houthi forces raided United Nations agency offices in Sanaa, Yemen, including the World Food Program and UNICEF, detaining at least one UN employee. Details remain scarce, but contacts with multiple staff members are reportedly lost, raising concern over the safety of the detained individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:33 IST
UN Offices in Yemen Raided: Tensions Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant escalation, Iran-backed Houthi forces on Sunday stormed the offices of United Nations' agencies in Yemen's capital, forcibly detaining at least one UN employee, according to officials.

The incident targeted the World Food Program and UNICEF offices, both situated in Houthi-controlled Sanaa. Spokespersons from these agencies confirmed the raids.

The abrupt operation has raised alarms about the safety of several staff members, as contact with them has subsequently been lost, suggesting potential detentions.

TRENDING

1
Elderly Man Trapped in Extortion Racket: Lawyer and Two Women Arrested

Elderly Man Trapped in Extortion Racket: Lawyer and Two Women Arrested

 India
2
Punjab's Plea for Aid Amid Devastating Floods

Punjab's Plea for Aid Amid Devastating Floods

 India
3
Dramatic Dutch GP Double DNF: Ferrari's Misfortune Continues

Dramatic Dutch GP Double DNF: Ferrari's Misfortune Continues

 Global
4
India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

India Prepares for Battle Against Asian Giants Iran at CAFA Nations Cup

 Tajikistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025