Elderly Man Trapped in Extortion Racket: Lawyer and Two Women Arrested

A dramatic case surfaced as a lawyer and two women were apprehended for allegedly ensnaring an elderly man in a false rape case to extort money, according to police reports on Sunday.

The suspects, identified as 24-year-old Kanchan and advocate Kuldeep Malik from Haryana, along with 47-year-old Asha from Delhi, allegedly targeted the widower victim. Asha is employed at Nari Niketan, Delhi, while Malik practices law in Gurugram.

The victim's daughter alleged that the two women befriended her father over the phone and made a demand for Rs 10 lakh after implicating him in a rape case. The request was later reduced to Rs 6.50 lakh, which led to the police taking action, arresting all three accused last week. Officials are now probing deeper into the extortion scheme.