Left Menu

Tensions Rise as RSS March Faces Opposition in Baran

A conflict arose in Baran when an RSS volunteer march was blocked by members of a community at Anjuman Chowk. District officials intervened to resolve the situation, allowing the march to resume. Authorities conducted a police flag march to maintain peace and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:17 IST
Tensions Rise as RSS March Faces Opposition in Baran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a tense standoff unfolded in Baran as members of a local community obstructed an RSS volunteer march at Anjuman Chowk, necessitating swift intervention by senior district officials.

The RSS's scheduled 'Path Sanchalan' march was progressing along its prescribed route when it faced resistance from community members at Khidki-Darwaza, leading to heightened tensions.

District officials, including SP Abhishek Andasu and Collector Rahitashav Singh Tomer, promptly addressed the conflict, ensuring that the march could proceed peacefully. In response to the incident, police conducted a flag march to ensure continued public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

 India
2
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

 India
3
Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Political Leaders Blame Game in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
4
Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025