Tensions Rise as RSS March Faces Opposition in Baran

On Sunday, a tense standoff unfolded in Baran as members of a local community obstructed an RSS volunteer march at Anjuman Chowk, necessitating swift intervention by senior district officials.

The RSS's scheduled 'Path Sanchalan' march was progressing along its prescribed route when it faced resistance from community members at Khidki-Darwaza, leading to heightened tensions.

District officials, including SP Abhishek Andasu and Collector Rahitashav Singh Tomer, promptly addressed the conflict, ensuring that the march could proceed peacefully. In response to the incident, police conducted a flag march to ensure continued public safety.

