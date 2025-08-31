Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district have successfully discovered a concealed cache of weapons and war-like supplies, an Army spokesperson reported on Sunday.

Armed with precise intelligence inputs, the forces commenced a search operation in the Kotnala area of north Kashmir early Sunday morning. Significant findings include a Chinese pistol, four Pakistan-origin UBGLs, Chinese hand grenades, and various ammunition.

Efforts to uncover further insights continue as the search operation proceeds, underscoring ongoing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)