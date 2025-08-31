BSF Chief Inspects Flood Impact on Jammu Frontier

On Sunday, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary began a two-day examination of the Jammu frontier, focusing on flood-hit regions near the International Border in Samba.

Upon reaching the BSF's Jammu headquarters, he was greeted by SS Khandare, Additional Director General of the Western Command, and Shashank Anand, BSF Inspector General of the Jammu frontier.

Chawdhary conducted thorough inspections of the affected areas, assessed damage levels, and supervised restoration efforts. He also evaluated the current security situation and emphasised the necessity of effective area control and operational preparedness to maintain border integrity.

