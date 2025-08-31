BSF Chief Inspects Flood Impact on Jammu Frontier
BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary inspected flood damage along the International Border in Samba, addressing security and restoration efforts. During his visit, he met with senior officers to discuss ongoing challenges and emphasised the importance of operational readiness and area domination to ensure robust border security.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary began a two-day examination of the Jammu frontier, focusing on flood-hit regions near the International Border in Samba.
Upon reaching the BSF's Jammu headquarters, he was greeted by SS Khandare, Additional Director General of the Western Command, and Shashank Anand, BSF Inspector General of the Jammu frontier.
Chawdhary conducted thorough inspections of the affected areas, assessed damage levels, and supervised restoration efforts. He also evaluated the current security situation and emphasised the necessity of effective area control and operational preparedness to maintain border integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)