Judge Blocks Deportation of Unaccompanied Migrant Children to Guatemala

A federal judge has issued a restraining order preventing the immediate deportation of unaccompanied migrant children to Guatemala. The directive came after legal efforts highlighted the potential violation of U.S. laws. The Trump administration had planned these deportations following a new agreement with Guatemala.

Updated: 31-08-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:57 IST
In a pivotal ruling, a federal judge has temporarily halted the deportation of unaccompanied migrant children in the U.S., which was slated to begin imminently under a new agreement with Guatemala. The order prevents their removal for at least 14 days, amidst significant legal pushback.

District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan's decision came after a complaint from the National Immigration Law Center, which argued that the deportations contravene U.S. laws designed to protect vulnerable children. The Trump administration's attempt to expedite deportations marks a continuation of its strong immigration enforcement policy.

The ruling underscores the contentious nature of the administration's immigration strategy, particularly concerning children classified as unaccompanied. With hundreds potentially affected, the legal battle sheds light on the complexities surrounding asylum and refugee protections under U.S. law.

