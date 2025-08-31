Tragic Drowning in Reasi District: Mother and Son Swept Away
A 45-year-old woman, Zulfan Begum, and her teenage son, Basharat Hussain, tragically drowned in the Shadole Nallah stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. They were attempting to cross the stream when swept away by a strong current. Zulfan's body was recovered, while a search continues for Basharat.
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir where a mother and her son drowned in a swirling stream. The victims were attempting to make their way back to Kansoli village when the tragedy struck.
Zulfan Begum, aged 45, and her teenage son Basharat Hussain, 15, were overpowered by the strong current of Shadole Nallah near the Gagnawali area, according to local police.
Authorities have recovered Zulfan's body, but the search for her son Basharat remains ongoing as the community reels from the loss.
