US Judge Halts Deportation Flights of Guatemalan Children Amid Legal Battle
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the US government's plan to deport Guatemalan children. The children, who arrived unaccompanied, remain in the US amid legal proceedings. The Trump administration's move, viewed as a violation by advocates, highlights ongoing clashes over immigration enforcement.
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge has temporarily halted deportation flights carrying Guatemalan children, citing potential legal violations by the US government. The decision came after attorneys argued that authorities were sending vulnerable children back to danger without following due process.
The dramatic intervention unfolded over a holiday weekend, involving tarmacs in Texas and a Washington courtroom. It marks another contentious dispute over the Trump administration's immigration policies and enforcement measures against legal protections for vulnerable migrants.
Hundreds of Guatemalan children, who arrived in the US unaccompanied, remain caught in the legal battle. Legal advocates argue that the government lacks authority to deport the children without allowing them to pursue asylum claims or immigration relief. The situation raises alarms among immigrant rights groups.
