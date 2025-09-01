Explosion Near Yanbu Sparks Security Concerns in Red Sea

An Israeli-owned tanker reported an explosion near Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port city of Yanbu, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey. The tanker, flagged under Liberia, alerted the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) after its crew heard a loud bang and noted a nearby splash from an unknown source.

Ambrey later suggested the incident aligned with recent targets of the Yemen Houthis, identified by their focus on vessels linked to Israel. Since 2023, Houthis have attacked ships in the Red Sea, claiming solidarity with Palestinians. Authorities have launched investigations as the group has not yet responded to these claims.

Yanbu, located on the western coast of Saudi Arabia, plays a key role in regional maritime trade. The area has seen tension since 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition began a military campaign in Yemen against the Houthis. Previous Houthi assaults involved explosive-laden boats, adding to current security concerns surrounding Red Sea navigation.