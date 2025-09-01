Rudy Giuliani Injured in New Hampshire Car Crash After Domestic Violence Incident Aid

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, is recovering after suffering a fractured vertebra and other injuries in a car crash in New Hampshire on Saturday evening. Giuliani was a passenger in a rented Ford Bronco driven by his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, when their vehicle was rear-ended by a Honda HR-V driven by a 19-year-old woman, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The crash occurred shortly after Giuliani had offered assistance to a domestic violence victim, unrelated to the accident. State troopers witnessed both vehicles collide before hitting the highway median. Goodman and the young driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

The state police are continuing their investigation, and no charges have been filed. Giuliani remains in good spirits despite his injuries, and appreciates the outpouring of support from the public. His son, Andrew Giuliani, acknowledged the ordeal on social media, thanking well-wishers for their prayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)