Left Menu

Rudy Giuliani Injured in New Hampshire Car Crash After Domestic Violence Incident Aid

Rudy Giuliani is recovering from a fractured vertebra and other injuries following a car crash in New Hampshire. The crash occurred after he assisted a victim in a domestic violence case. The crash was witnessed by state troopers, and an investigation is underway, with no charges filed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 04:01 IST
Rudy Giuliani Injured in New Hampshire Car Crash After Domestic Violence Incident Aid
Rudy Giuliani
  • Country:
  • United States

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, is recovering after suffering a fractured vertebra and other injuries in a car crash in New Hampshire on Saturday evening. Giuliani was a passenger in a rented Ford Bronco driven by his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, when their vehicle was rear-ended by a Honda HR-V driven by a 19-year-old woman, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The crash occurred shortly after Giuliani had offered assistance to a domestic violence victim, unrelated to the accident. State troopers witnessed both vehicles collide before hitting the highway median. Goodman and the young driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

The state police are continuing their investigation, and no charges have been filed. Giuliani remains in good spirits despite his injuries, and appreciates the outpouring of support from the public. His son, Andrew Giuliani, acknowledged the ordeal on social media, thanking well-wishers for their prayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arrest Made in Suspected Political Assassination in Lviv

Arrest Made in Suspected Political Assassination in Lviv

 Ukraine
2
Epic Showdowns at the U.S. Open: Gauff vs Osaka and Sinner vs Bublik

Epic Showdowns at the U.S. Open: Gauff vs Osaka and Sinner vs Bublik

 Global
3
Crisis on the Tarmac: Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Children

Crisis on the Tarmac: Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Children

 Global
4
Jiri Lehecka's Hospital Insight Fuels U.S. Open Journey

Jiri Lehecka's Hospital Insight Fuels U.S. Open Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025