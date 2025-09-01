Houthi Rebels Raid U.N. Offices in Yemen

In a decisive move, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels stormed United Nations offices in the capital, Sanaa, detaining at least 11 U.N. staff members. The raid, part of escalating tensions in the region, comes directly after an Israeli strike on the city earlier this week that resulted in significant casualties, including Yemen's prime minister.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed serious concerns over the incident, which targeted the World Food Programme premises, and warned of potential breaches of international law. The attempt to seize additional U.N. properties in Sanaa highlights the volatile situation on the ground where U.N. agencies continue to operate amid increasing hostilities.

The U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, noted that the detainees include personnel from both Sanaa and the strategic port city of Hodeidah. The alarming detentions add to the count of 23 other U.N. staff members previously captured, with one unfortunate loss of life reported during detention under the Houthi's control this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)