Houthi Rebels Raid U.N. Offices in Yemen

Houthi rebels in Yemen detained 11 U.N. personnel after raiding U.N. offices in Sanaa. The incident followed an Israeli airstrike on the capital. U.N. agencies including UNICEF and the UNDP also have offices in the affected areas. Previous detentions have been ongoing since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 04:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels stormed United Nations offices in the capital, Sanaa, detaining at least 11 U.N. staff members. The raid, part of escalating tensions in the region, comes directly after an Israeli strike on the city earlier this week that resulted in significant casualties, including Yemen's prime minister.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed serious concerns over the incident, which targeted the World Food Programme premises, and warned of potential breaches of international law. The attempt to seize additional U.N. properties in Sanaa highlights the volatile situation on the ground where U.N. agencies continue to operate amid increasing hostilities.

The U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, noted that the detainees include personnel from both Sanaa and the strategic port city of Hodeidah. The alarming detentions add to the count of 23 other U.N. staff members previously captured, with one unfortunate loss of life reported during detention under the Houthi's control this year.

