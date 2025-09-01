Left Menu

Dramatic SUV Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney

A 39-year-old man was arrested after driving an SUV through the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney. The incident occurred in the suburb of Woollahra, leaving two police officers with minor injuries. The Russian Embassy in Canberra has not commented on the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 01-09-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 08:19 IST
  • Australia

A man drove an SUV through the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney on Monday, an incident that ended in an arrest, local authorities reported.

Police responded at 8 am to the consulate located in the suburb of Woollahra after an unauthorised vehicle was seen in the driveway. Initial attempts to speak with the driver proved futile as he proceeded to crash the Toyota Kluger into the gates.

Two officers were slightly injured and treated at the scene by paramedics. The SUV was halted near a flag pole within the consulate's premises. Authorities apprehended a 39-year-old man, while the Russian Embassy in Canberra remained silent on the issue.

