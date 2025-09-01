Dramatic SUV Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney

A man drove an SUV through the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney on Monday, an incident that ended in an arrest, local authorities reported.

Police responded at 8 am to the consulate located in the suburb of Woollahra after an unauthorised vehicle was seen in the driveway. Initial attempts to speak with the driver proved futile as he proceeded to crash the Toyota Kluger into the gates.

Two officers were slightly injured and treated at the scene by paramedics. The SUV was halted near a flag pole within the consulate's premises. Authorities apprehended a 39-year-old man, while the Russian Embassy in Canberra remained silent on the issue.