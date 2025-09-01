Left Menu

Arrests Made in Kuniyan Sacrilege Case

Two individuals were arrested in Poonch district for allegedly committing an act of sacrilege. A vehicle used in the crime was also seized by authorities. They were charged under section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which addresses malicious acts intended to outrage religious sentiments. The search for additional suspects is ongoing.

Arrests Made in Kuniyan Sacrilege Case
In the Poonch district's Kuniyan area, police have arrested two individuals accused of participating in an act of sacrilege. The authorities also confiscated a vehicle believed to have been used in the alleged crime. The arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to address illegal offenses in the region.

The suspects have been charged under section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This specific section deals with deliberate and malicious acts aimed at provoking religious sentiments and represents a serious legal transgression under current statutes.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway to apprehend other individuals who may have been involved in this act. Officials urge anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues to unfold.

