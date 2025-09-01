Arrests Made in Kuniyan Sacrilege Case

In the Poonch district's Kuniyan area, police have arrested two individuals accused of participating in an act of sacrilege. The authorities also confiscated a vehicle believed to have been used in the alleged crime. The arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to address illegal offenses in the region.

The suspects have been charged under section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This specific section deals with deliberate and malicious acts aimed at provoking religious sentiments and represents a serious legal transgression under current statutes.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway to apprehend other individuals who may have been involved in this act. Officials urge anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues to unfold.