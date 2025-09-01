Left Menu

MTNL Fined for Board Composition Non-Compliance

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has been fined by NSE and BSE for failing to comply with SEBI regulations regarding board composition. The infractions include not appointing a woman director and improper committee formations. MTNL cites its public sector status, attributing delays to the Department of Telecommunications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:09 IST
MTNL Fined for Board Composition Non-Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, a state-run telecom company, has faced penalties imposed by the stock exchanges NSE and BSE for failing to adhere to SEBI's board composition norms.

The company disclosed a fine of Rs 6.73 lakh from each exchange, citing non-compliance in appointing a woman director and forming various committees.

MTNL, as a public sector unit, depends on the Department of Telecommunications for board appointments and is pursuing the waiver of these fines, highlighting steps for appointing additional directors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Revival Tactics: John Van Reenen's Strategic Appointment

Economic Revival Tactics: John Van Reenen's Strategic Appointment

 United Kingdom
2
Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides and Flash Floods Ravage Uttarakhand

Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides and Flash Floods Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
3
Putin, Xi, and Modi Discuss NATO's Role in Ukraine Conflict

Putin, Xi, and Modi Discuss NATO's Role in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
4
Cross-Border Cocaine Smuggling Ring Busted

Cross-Border Cocaine Smuggling Ring Busted

 Greece

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025