In a significant move towards redefining global alliances, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the potential of their "mega-scale market" during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Tianjin, China. His vision for a multipolar world has found a strong ally in Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscoring a shift in global dynamics.

Xi called for improved trade and investment facilitation among SCO members, advocating for economic globalization that is both inclusive and fair. His remarks signal China's intentions to build a robust economic and security framework that challenges established Western models.

The summit, which has seen a significant expansion from its original six members to now include 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue and observer countries, serves as a platform for the Global South. With continued calls to oppose Cold War mentalities and enhance cooperation, the SCO aims to address the economic strains imposed by U.S. trade policies.

