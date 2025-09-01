Xi and Putin Push for New Global Order at Regional Summit
At a regional summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed for a new global order challenging the U.S., emphasizing multilateralism, economic cooperation, and global security. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin featured leaders from over 20 nations and aimed to foster growth and collaboration.
In a significant move towards redefining global alliances, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the potential of their "mega-scale market" during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Tianjin, China. His vision for a multipolar world has found a strong ally in Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscoring a shift in global dynamics.
Xi called for improved trade and investment facilitation among SCO members, advocating for economic globalization that is both inclusive and fair. His remarks signal China's intentions to build a robust economic and security framework that challenges established Western models.
The summit, which has seen a significant expansion from its original six members to now include 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue and observer countries, serves as a platform for the Global South. With continued calls to oppose Cold War mentalities and enhance cooperation, the SCO aims to address the economic strains imposed by U.S. trade policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin, Xi, and Modi Discuss NATO's Role in Ukraine Conflict
Putin's Path to Peace: Insights from the Shanghai Summit
SCO can become a guide to multilateralism and inclusive world order: PM Modi at SCO summit.
Putin Praises International Efforts to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis
Putin and Xi's Strategic Dialogue Amid Global Power Shifts