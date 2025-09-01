Supreme Court Temporarily Extends Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Amid Legal Proceedings

The Supreme Court has granted Vikas Yadav, a convict in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, a one-week extension of his interim bail. Yadav, who has served more than 23 years in prison, sought the extension citing marriage plans and the need to arrange a Rs 54 lakh fine imposed on him during sentencing.

Initially, the Delhi High Court had refused to extend Yadav's interim bail, which had sparked the appeal to the Supreme Court. During the proceedings, Justice N Kotiswar Singh recused himself, and the case is set to be heard by a different bench after orders from Chief Justice B R Gavai.

Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav, and his request faced opposition from Nitish Katara's mother, Neelam Katara. Justice Sundresh's bench nonetheless granted the bail extension amidst this backdrop, leading to further legal evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)