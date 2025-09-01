Left Menu

Supreme Court Temporarily Extends Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Amid Legal Proceedings

Vikas Yadav, convict in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, had his interim bail extended by the Supreme Court for a week. The extension comes as Yadav, who has served over 23 years, argues for bail to facilitate his marriage and the settlement of a Rs 54 lakh fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 11:09 IST
Supreme Court Temporarily Extends Vikas Yadav's Interim Bail Amid Legal Proceedings
Vikas Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted Vikas Yadav, a convict in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, a one-week extension of his interim bail. Yadav, who has served more than 23 years in prison, sought the extension citing marriage plans and the need to arrange a Rs 54 lakh fine imposed on him during sentencing.

Initially, the Delhi High Court had refused to extend Yadav's interim bail, which had sparked the appeal to the Supreme Court. During the proceedings, Justice N Kotiswar Singh recused himself, and the case is set to be heard by a different bench after orders from Chief Justice B R Gavai.

Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav, and his request faced opposition from Nitish Katara's mother, Neelam Katara. Justice Sundresh's bench nonetheless granted the bail extension amidst this backdrop, leading to further legal evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Revival Tactics: John Van Reenen's Strategic Appointment

Economic Revival Tactics: John Van Reenen's Strategic Appointment

 United Kingdom
2
Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides and Flash Floods Ravage Uttarakhand

Monsoon Mayhem: Landslides and Flash Floods Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
3
Putin, Xi, and Modi Discuss NATO's Role in Ukraine Conflict

Putin, Xi, and Modi Discuss NATO's Role in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
4
Cross-Border Cocaine Smuggling Ring Busted

Cross-Border Cocaine Smuggling Ring Busted

 Greece

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025