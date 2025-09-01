Transgender Arrests at Deoria Sadar: Alleged Assault on RPF Inspector
Two transgender persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Railway Protection Force inspector at Deoria Sadar Railway Station. The inspector, Aas Mohammad, confronted the individuals after complaints of extortion from passengers. The accused allegedly assaulted the inspector while appearing to be under the influence of alcohol.
In a late-night incident at Deoria Sadar Railway Station, an RPF inspector was allegedly assaulted by two transgender persons. The inspector, Aas Mohammad, had confronted the duo following complaints of passenger harassment and extortion, police reported Monday.
Witness accounts described the suspects as aggressive and possibly influenced by alcohol at the time of the altercation, which arose when the inspector intervened in their activities.
The police have detained the two accused, identified as Sahil and Chand, after a video of the confrontation surfaced online. A case has been formally registered at the Government Railway Police Station.
