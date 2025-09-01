Transgender Arrests at Deoria Sadar: Alleged Assault on RPF Inspector

In a late-night incident at Deoria Sadar Railway Station, an RPF inspector was allegedly assaulted by two transgender persons. The inspector, Aas Mohammad, had confronted the duo following complaints of passenger harassment and extortion, police reported Monday.

Witness accounts described the suspects as aggressive and possibly influenced by alcohol at the time of the altercation, which arose when the inspector intervened in their activities.

The police have detained the two accused, identified as Sahil and Chand, after a video of the confrontation surfaced online. A case has been formally registered at the Government Railway Police Station.