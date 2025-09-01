Left Menu

Tension in the Red Sea: Houthi Missile Targeting Israeli-Owned Tanker

The Houthi group in Yemen claimed responsibility for launching a missile towards the Israeli-owned tanker 'Scarlet Ray' near Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port. The incident led to an explosion reported by British maritime security firm Ambrey. The vessel, however, continued its journey with the crew unharmed.

The Yemen-based Houthi group has claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Monday, targeting the Israeli-owned tanker 'Scarlet Ray' near Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu. The British maritime security firm Ambrey reported an explosion was detected in the vicinity of the vessel.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the crew of the tanker experienced a 'splash' from an unidentified projectile followed by a loud bang, but remained unharmed and continued their voyage. Ambrey later assessed that the vessel was likely targeted due to its Israeli ownership, falling in line with Houthi tactics.

The Houthis have been targeting vessels claimed to be associated with Israel since 2023, as part of their support for Palestinians in Gaza. The investigating authorities have yet to assign formal responsibility for the act.

