Maratha Quota Agitation Disrupts Central Mumbai

Hundreds from the Maratha community congregated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and other central areas of Mumbai on Monday, exacerbating traffic and commuter woes. The gathering, demanding quota concessions, overshadowed daily routines, as protesters danced and chanted, claiming their support for activist Manoj Jarange's ongoing hunger strike.

The agitation spread across main roads, leading to severe traffic disruptions. Demonstrators attempted to breach the Bombay Stock Exchange precinct, but were held back by security personnel. Despite police oversight at Azad Maidan, safety directives were largely ignored as rallies amplified near key thoroughfares such as Mahapalika Marg and J J Road.

This mobilization coincided with Jarange's indefinite hunger strike, advocating a 10% reservation for Marathas under the OBC framework. Thousands trekked to the financial capital, agitating for equitable opportunities in state jobs and education, causing a ripple of concern among local authorities tasked with maintaining order.

