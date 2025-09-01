Supreme Court Extends Status Quo in Sambhal Mosque Dispute
The Supreme Court extended the status quo order on the Sambhal mosque dispute for two weeks. The issue involves appeals by the Jami Masjid Sambhal's management challenging a lower court's survey order. The court is awaiting a comprehensive report while hearing arguments from both Hindu and Muslim representatives.
The Supreme Court has extended the status quo on the contentious Sambhal mosque dispute for an additional two weeks, providing a temporary reprieve in a complex legal battle centered in Uttar Pradesh.
Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Radhe reviewed appeals filed by the Committee of Management Jami Masjid Sambhal, represented by high-level officials, contesting a previous High Court decision supporting a contentious survey ruling.
The bench instructed its registry to delve deeper into the matter, while divergent views from legal representatives of both religious groups highlighted the ongoing tensions in the courtroom.
