Supreme Court Extends Status Quo in Sambhal Mosque Dispute

The Supreme Court extended the status quo order on the Sambhal mosque dispute for two weeks. The issue involves appeals by the Jami Masjid Sambhal's management challenging a lower court's survey order. The court is awaiting a comprehensive report while hearing arguments from both Hindu and Muslim representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:19 IST
The Supreme Court has extended the status quo on the contentious Sambhal mosque dispute for an additional two weeks, providing a temporary reprieve in a complex legal battle centered in Uttar Pradesh.

Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Radhe reviewed appeals filed by the Committee of Management Jami Masjid Sambhal, represented by high-level officials, contesting a previous High Court decision supporting a contentious survey ruling.

The bench instructed its registry to delve deeper into the matter, while divergent views from legal representatives of both religious groups highlighted the ongoing tensions in the courtroom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

