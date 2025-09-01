Amit Shah's Flood Relief Mission in Jammu: A Ground Reality Check

Union Home Minister Amit Shah toured flood-stricken areas in Jammu on Monday, providing relief assurances to affected citizens. Accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and other local leaders, Shah assessed the flood's impact and the ongoing relief measures.

The minister met residents in Mangu Chak, one of the worst-hit villages, and pledged rehabilitation support. Residents expressed devastation over the flood's destruction, losing household items and infrastructure. Shah also surveyed damage along the Tawi bridge, indicating the severe impact of recent floods.

With over 130 casualties reported, including 34 pilgrims en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, the floods' consequences were profound. At a subsequent meeting, Shah evaluated the broader security concerns following the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)