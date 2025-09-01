Left Menu

Maoist Militants Make Peace: Nine Surrender in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Latehar district, nine members of the banned Maoist group, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, surrendered to security forces. The group, including a zonal commander and sub-zonal commanders, handed over arms such as AK-47 rifles, contributing to a peaceful resolution of their long-standing conflict.

01-09-2025
  • Country:
  • India

Nine members of the proscribed Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a Maoist splinter group, laid down their arms in the Latehar district of Jharkhand on Monday, according to local police.

The surrender included a self-styled zonal commander and four sub-zonal commanders, collectively carrying bounties amounting to Rs 23 lakh. Their cache of surrendered weaponry featured four AK-47 rifles and three SLRs.

Zonal commander Ravindra Yadav, with a Rs 5 lakh bounty and ties to 14 cases, was among those surrendering, alongside Akhilesh Ravindra Yadav, Baldev Ganjhu, Mukesh Ram, and others, bringing a peaceful end to several active cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

