Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Israel's Intensified Offensive Sparks Outcry

Israel's military forces escalated their offensive in Gaza City, advancing with tanks and detonating explosives-laden vehicles, as reported by Palestinian officials and witnesses on Monday. Airstrikes have resulted in at least 19 deaths, stirring international condemnation and allegations of genocide.

The International Association of Genocide Scholars passed a resolution asserting that Israel's actions in Gaza meet the legal criteria for genocide, prompting no immediate response from Israel. Despite past denials of such accusations, Israel continues to assert its aim of destroying Hamas.

As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu convened his security cabinet to discuss a new offensive, the humanitarian plight in Gaza worsens, with mounting civilian casualties, forced displacement, and continued blockage of ceasefire attempts. Public protests within Israel are escalating, demanding a ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)