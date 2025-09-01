Left Menu

Fugitive Arrested: The Capture of Deshraj Singh at the Nepal Border

Deshraj Singh, wanted for the murder of student Ishita Mallick in West Bengal, was arrested near the India-Nepal border in a police operation. The arrest followed leads from his uncle and intense search efforts. Singh had evaded capture with the help of family members and associates in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:01 IST
A week after the shocking murder of student Ishita Mallick took place in West Bengal's Nadia district, police have successfully captured the prime suspect, Deshraj Singh. Singh was apprehended near the India-Nepal border while allegedly attempting to flee the country, a senior police officer reported on Monday.

'Deshraj was detained while traveling in a vehicle in proximity to the India-Nepal border, appearing to attempt an escape into Nepal,' stated a senior official from Krishnanagar Police District. The arrest came after crucial information was extracted from Deshraj's uncle, who was previously detained, allowing the police to act swiftly.

The heinous crime occurred when Singh purportedly broke into his girlfriend's home and fatally shot her as she tried to end their relationship. Following the act, the suspect evaded capture but was eventually tracked down through an extensive manhunt and brought to justice after being apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

