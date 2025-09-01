Left Menu

Houthi Missile Strike Nears Israeli Tanker in Red Sea Tensions

Yemen's Houthis launched a missile targeting the Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray near Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast. The vessel, undamaged, is managed by Eastern Pacific Shipping. The attack highlights tensions as the Houthis, aligned with Iran, back Palestinian causes. Authorities continue investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:03 IST
Houthi Missile Strike Nears Israeli Tanker in Red Sea Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's Houthi forces have claimed responsibility for a missile strike targeting the Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray off Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast near Yanbu, intensifying regional tensions.

Eastern Pacific Shipping, the Singapore-based manager of the Liberia-flagged vessel, confirmed no damage occurred and reported all crew members as safe. This attack comes amid ongoing regional conflicts, particularly regarding the Palestinian situation, as the Houthis, aligned with Iran, have increased assaults on vessels tied to Israel.

Authorities, including Britain's maritime agency UKMTO, are investigating the incident. The occurrence signals possible escalations in the area, especially concerning Saudi Arabia's crucial energy export routes from Red Sea terminals. Regional security experts caution against further flare-ups that could destabilize this strategic maritime zone.

TRENDING

1
Maratha quota stir: HC gives chance to Jarange, his supporters to rectify situation and ensure all Mumbai streets are vacated by Tuesday.

Maratha quota stir: HC gives chance to Jarange, his supporters to rectify si...

 India
2
Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

 Global
3
Fuel Price Drop: Relief for Airlines and Restaurants

Fuel Price Drop: Relief for Airlines and Restaurants

 India
4
Storm Forces Gaza-bound Flotilla's Return to Barcelona

Storm Forces Gaza-bound Flotilla's Return to Barcelona

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025