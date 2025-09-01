Houthi Missile Strike Nears Israeli Tanker in Red Sea Tensions

Yemen's Houthi forces have claimed responsibility for a missile strike targeting the Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray off Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast near Yanbu, intensifying regional tensions.

Eastern Pacific Shipping, the Singapore-based manager of the Liberia-flagged vessel, confirmed no damage occurred and reported all crew members as safe. This attack comes amid ongoing regional conflicts, particularly regarding the Palestinian situation, as the Houthis, aligned with Iran, have increased assaults on vessels tied to Israel.

Authorities, including Britain's maritime agency UKMTO, are investigating the incident. The occurrence signals possible escalations in the area, especially concerning Saudi Arabia's crucial energy export routes from Red Sea terminals. Regional security experts caution against further flare-ups that could destabilize this strategic maritime zone.