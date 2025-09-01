Left Menu

Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born Criminals

Australia plans to collaborate with Nauru in resettling foreign-born criminals unable to be deported. This move follows a High Court ruling against indefinite detention of non-citizens. The deal, involving significant financial investment, aims to address legal and humanitarian challenges associated with immigration detention policies.

In a significant move, Australia announced plans to partner with the small Pacific island nation of Nauru to resettle foreign-born criminals, responding to a 2023 High Court ruling prohibiting the indefinite detention of non-citizens within Australia.

The deal, although not yet disclosed in its entirety, involves a substantial financial agreement reported to be AUD 400 million initially, with an additional AUD 70 million annually. This arrangement seeks to provide these individuals with long-term residence in Nauru, addressing the complexities faced in resettling them outside Australia due to legal and humanitarian restrictions.

This initiative has sparked concerns, notably from advocacy groups like Australia's Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, which criticizes impending legislation that could affect the rights of up to 80,000 individuals currently facing deportation. The unfolding situation reflects the broader challenge in balancing security, humanitarian obligations, and international relations for both Australia and Nauru.

