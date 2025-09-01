Left Menu

Germany Prepares for Zapad Drills Amidst NATO Security Concerns

Germany's Chief of Defence, Carsten Breuer, stated there is no indication that Russia plans to attack NATO territory during Moscow's upcoming Zapad military exercises. However, Germany and NATO remain vigilant and on guard to ensure the security of NATO forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:50 IST
Germany Prepares for Zapad Drills Amidst NATO Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Germany's Chief of Defence, Carsten Breuer, announced on Monday that the nation does not expect Russia to attack NATO territory during the forthcoming Zapad military exercises. This comes as concerns loom over the potential for military aggression under the guise of drills.

Breuer emphasized that there is currently no evidence suggesting preparations for an assault are underway. Despite this assessment, both German forces and NATO are maintaining a heightened state of alert to prevent any unexpected developments.

The Zapad exercises, conducted by Moscow, are scheduled to commence in two weeks. NATO forces are prepared to respond promptly to any suspicious activities, ensuring the security and readiness of allied territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

