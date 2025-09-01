Laxity in Policing: Officers Suspended Over Nightlife Violence Probe

In a significant disciplinary measure, two police officers were suspended on Monday for negligence in handling two serious cases of violence in Lucknow. The decision follows complaints lodged on August 30, detailing alarming incidents near the Summit Building.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) filed at Vibhutikhand police station describe frightening episodes of assault and intimidation. One case involves an aggressive confrontation at a nightclub, while the other outlines an armed attack on a driver, resulting in injuries.

Lucknow Police Commissionerate announced the immediate suspension of Inspector Sunil Kumar Singh and Sub-Inspector Suryasen Kumar Singh. Authorities criticized them for failing to act decisively. The Summit Building, a popular nightlife spot, is under scrutiny for its rising profile as a focal point for public disturbances.

