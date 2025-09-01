Hoax Bomb Threat Leads to Arrest in Thane
A 43-year-old man, Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise, was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat at Kalwa railway station in Thane district, Maharashtra. The Government Railway Police and specialized squads conducted a search, revealing no bomb. The suspect was found intoxicated and is facing legal charges.
A man was arrested following a bomb threat in Thane district that turned out to be a hoax. Authorities quickly mobilized after the alarming call was received.
The caller, identified as Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise, alleged he had planted a bomb at Kalwa railway station. Consequently, the bomb squad and dog unit conducted a thorough search.
No explosives were found, and the suspect, appearing intoxicated, was apprehended. Legal proceedings have been initiated, addressing charges of false information and obstruction.
