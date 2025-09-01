Hoax Bomb Threat Leads to Arrest in Thane

A man was arrested following a bomb threat in Thane district that turned out to be a hoax. Authorities quickly mobilized after the alarming call was received.

The caller, identified as Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise, alleged he had planted a bomb at Kalwa railway station. Consequently, the bomb squad and dog unit conducted a thorough search.

No explosives were found, and the suspect, appearing intoxicated, was apprehended. Legal proceedings have been initiated, addressing charges of false information and obstruction.