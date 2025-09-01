Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threat Leads to Arrest in Thane

A 43-year-old man, Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise, was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat at Kalwa railway station in Thane district, Maharashtra. The Government Railway Police and specialized squads conducted a search, revealing no bomb. The suspect was found intoxicated and is facing legal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:10 IST
Hoax Bomb Threat Leads to Arrest in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested following a bomb threat in Thane district that turned out to be a hoax. Authorities quickly mobilized after the alarming call was received.

The caller, identified as Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise, alleged he had planted a bomb at Kalwa railway station. Consequently, the bomb squad and dog unit conducted a thorough search.

No explosives were found, and the suspect, appearing intoxicated, was apprehended. Legal proceedings have been initiated, addressing charges of false information and obstruction.

TRENDING

1
Star Localmart Expands with DusMinute Acquisition

Star Localmart Expands with DusMinute Acquisition

 India
2
Modulus Alternatives: Leading the Charge in India’s Private Credit Space

Modulus Alternatives: Leading the Charge in India’s Private Credit Space

 India
3
Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages with Education Minister

Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages wi...

 India
4
Trump Demands Accountability from Pharma Giants

Trump Demands Accountability from Pharma Giants

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025