India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

India has stepped up to deliver essential relief materials to Afghanistan following a devastating earthquake that claimed over 800 lives. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has pledged ongoing support to Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

In the aftermath of the 6.0 magnitude quake, more than 2,500 people were injured, prompting India to commit further resources. Jaishankar announced the delivery of 1,000 family tents to Kabul and the imminent movement of 15 tonnes of food material to Kunar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and reiterated India's resolve to provide comprehensive humanitarian aid. During this difficult time, India stands firmly with Afghanistan, offering both immediate and future relief efforts.

