Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:46 IST
SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

A man has been charged following an incident where an SUV collided with the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney. The collision, which took place on Monday in the eastern suburb of Woollahra, prompted a swift police response.

Authorities arrived at the scene at 8 am after the unauthorized vehicle was found parked in the consulate's driveway. Upon attempting to engage with the driver, he proceeded to drive the Toyota Kluger into the consulate's gates, according to a police statement.

Although two police officers sustained minor injuries and received treatment, no other individuals were hurt in the incident. The SUV stopped near a flag pole on the consulate's grounds and was subsequently towed away. The 39-year-old driver was arrested and faces charges of damaging property, knife possession, and possession of an unnamed restricted substance. The Russian Embassy in Canberra confirmed no disruption to consulate operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

