NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken decisive action against an alleged ganja smuggling ring, seizing properties valued at Rs 2.36 crore. This includes three bank accounts, a Mahindra Thar vehicle, and a plot of land located in Uruli Kanchan, Pune.

The move follows the confirmation of past orders under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The crackdown aligns with a previous NCB operation that uncovered 111 kilograms of ganja on Pathardi Road, Ahilyanagar.

The seized drugs, sourced from the Andhra-Odisha border, were en route to Pune, being part of a larger interstate syndicate allegedly led by the accused, who has since been arrested along with four others.

