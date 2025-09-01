Global Turmoil: A Summary of World Events Shaping Nations

The world remains on edge as a series of significant international events unfold. From China's 'Victory Day' parade set for September 3, marking the end of World War Two, to discussions on NATO expansion involving President Vladimir Putin, global political dynamics are in flux. China's leader, Xi Jinping, will also address the public during the parade, accompanied by a troop inspection.

Meanwhile, Russia emphasizes that addressing NATO's eastward expansion is crucial for Ukraine's peace. The geopolitical scene does not end there; in Thailand, the People's Party holds strategic meetings over which political camp to support in forming the next government, underscoring internal political fluidity.

Seismically active Afghanistan faces grim realities as recent earthquakes have caused death and destruction, stretching the resources of its administration. Moreover, international tensions flare with issues like Turkey adopting ancient healing methods and geopolitical strains affecting the EU, as evidenced by GPS interference potentially linked to Russia.