Global Turmoil: A Summary of World Events Shaping Nations

A comprehensive summary of recent global events includes China's 'Victory Day' parade, NATO enlargement discussions involving Russia, political instability in Thailand, and ongoing seismic disasters in Afghanistan. Also, alternative healing methods in Turkey, geopolitical tensions, and environmental and economic issues are highlighted. The content spans various international affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:31 IST
The world remains on edge as a series of significant international events unfold. From China's 'Victory Day' parade set for September 3, marking the end of World War Two, to discussions on NATO expansion involving President Vladimir Putin, global political dynamics are in flux. China's leader, Xi Jinping, will also address the public during the parade, accompanied by a troop inspection.

Meanwhile, Russia emphasizes that addressing NATO's eastward expansion is crucial for Ukraine's peace. The geopolitical scene does not end there; in Thailand, the People's Party holds strategic meetings over which political camp to support in forming the next government, underscoring internal political fluidity.

Seismically active Afghanistan faces grim realities as recent earthquakes have caused death and destruction, stretching the resources of its administration. Moreover, international tensions flare with issues like Turkey adopting ancient healing methods and geopolitical strains affecting the EU, as evidenced by GPS interference potentially linked to Russia.

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

