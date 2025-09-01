Honoring Charti Lal Goel: A Beacon of Democratic Values

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, underscored the critical role of smooth parliamentary and state assembly operations in sustaining democratic faith, speaking at an event honoring Charti Lal Goel, Delhi's first assembly speaker.

The program was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among other notable figures. Rijiju lamented that speeches in the House often cater more to political motives than meaningful debate, impacting discussion quality. He urged leaders to draw inspiration from Goel's democratic values.

Chief Minister Gupta paid tribute to Goel's dignified legacy, calling for a return to civility and constructive dialogue in legislative practice. Vijay Goel released a commemorative booklet on his father's life and values, further emphasizing the importance of fostering respect among political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)