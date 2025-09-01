France Leads Global Coalition for Ukraine's Security Future
France will host a meeting of 30 countries to discuss security support for Ukraine post-peace agreement with Russia. The coalition, formed by France and Britain, aims to deter future Russian aggression. Efforts stalled due to lack of U.S. guarantees, with Trump's recent openness offering potential progress.
France is set to host a virtual assembly of around 30 nations this Thursday to deliberate on providing Ukraine with security support following a peace accord with Russia and to condemn Moscow's resistance to negotiations.
President Emmanuel Macron, in a statement, highlighted the importance of the meeting as European and American leaders aim to iron out security assurances for Ukraine. Despite previous talks initiated by France and Britain, progress has been hampered due to the absence of U.S. security guarantees.
While the coalition involves the European Union, Turkey, Canada, and Australia, the U.S.'s role remains uncertain. However, President Trump hinted in August at possible U.S. military involvement contingent on European commitment, marking a potential shift in strategy.
