International Association Declares Genocide in Gaza: A Bold Resolution

The International Association of Genocide Scholars has taken a decisive stance, passing a resolution that asserts Israel's actions in Gaza align with the legal criteria of genocide as per the 1948 UN convention. This bold move is backed by 86% of voting members.

Israel's Foreign Ministry has condemned this resolution as disgraceful and influenced by misinformation. Despite ongoing genocide accusations, Israel defends its military actions as necessary self-defense in light of Hamas's recent attacks on Israeli communities.

As the conflict persists, significant loss of life and displacement have occurred. The resolution, however, has sparked a call for global intervention to halt these actions, with many in academia and international rights groups supporting the genocide assessment.

