International Association Declares Genocide in Gaza: A Bold Resolution

The International Association of Genocide Scholars has passed a resolution declaring Israel's actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide. The resolution calls for immediate cessation of such actions, highlighting grave violations. Israel refutes these claims, maintaining that its military actions are justified self-defense.

Updated: 01-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:01 IST
The International Association of Genocide Scholars has taken a decisive stance, passing a resolution that asserts Israel's actions in Gaza align with the legal criteria of genocide as per the 1948 UN convention. This bold move is backed by 86% of voting members.

Israel's Foreign Ministry has condemned this resolution as disgraceful and influenced by misinformation. Despite ongoing genocide accusations, Israel defends its military actions as necessary self-defense in light of Hamas's recent attacks on Israeli communities.

As the conflict persists, significant loss of life and displacement have occurred. The resolution, however, has sparked a call for global intervention to halt these actions, with many in academia and international rights groups supporting the genocide assessment.

