Left Menu

Empowering Warriors: Assam's Drive for Soldier Welfare

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya emphasizes the importance of maintaining ethical standards in managing the welfare of soldiers and their families. During a meeting on the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Acharya highlighted initiatives like digital platforms to modernize welfare delivery, promoting national security and honoring soldiers' sacrifices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:31 IST
Empowering Warriors: Assam's Drive for Soldier Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent state committee meeting on the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya stressed the necessity of upholding high ethical standards in managing soldiers' welfare.

The governor underscored that providing for the welfare of soldiers and their families is not merely bureaucratic; it is integral to preserving national security.

Acharya acknowledged ongoing efforts at both the central and state levels to enhance welfare through digital means—simplifying access to essential services like pensions and healthcare via platforms such as the Digital Sainik portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development

New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development

 India
2
AAP Accuses Congress of Secret Alliance with BJP in Delhi Elections

AAP Accuses Congress of Secret Alliance with BJP in Delhi Elections

 India
3
Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools

Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools

 India
4
Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025