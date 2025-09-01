Empowering Warriors: Assam's Drive for Soldier Welfare
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya emphasizes the importance of maintaining ethical standards in managing the welfare of soldiers and their families. During a meeting on the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Acharya highlighted initiatives like digital platforms to modernize welfare delivery, promoting national security and honoring soldiers' sacrifices.
In a recent state committee meeting on the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya stressed the necessity of upholding high ethical standards in managing soldiers' welfare.
The governor underscored that providing for the welfare of soldiers and their families is not merely bureaucratic; it is integral to preserving national security.
Acharya acknowledged ongoing efforts at both the central and state levels to enhance welfare through digital means—simplifying access to essential services like pensions and healthcare via platforms such as the Digital Sainik portal.
