Shockwaves in Manipur: Thadou Leader's Purported Killing Stirs Outrage

Civil society groups in Manipur are in shock over the alleged murder of Thadou leader Nehkam Jomhao in Assam. The incident, seen as an attack on communal harmony, has prompted calls for action against alleged Kuki militants, with demands for the suspension of peace agreements.

Updated: 01-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:47 IST
  • India

Civil society organizations in Manipur are reeling from the tragic news of Thadou leader Nehkam Jomhao's purported murder in Assam, a development that has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) expressed deep unrest over the incident, which they say aims to stifle aspirations for a unified state. Jomhao reportedly resided in Kuki Basti, Karbi Anglong district, where he was allegedly slain.

The Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) and allied groups are demanding urgent government intervention, highlighting the murder as a grave threat to Manipur's cultural cohesion and identity. This event underscores ongoing tensions and the fragile peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

