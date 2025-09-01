Left Menu

Fruit Vendor Busted: Mephedrone Worth Rs 30 Lakh Seized

A 60-year-old fruit vendor, Mohammad Ali Gafoor Sheikh, was arrested in Bandra West for possession of mephedrone worth over Rs 30 lakh. The police seized 135 grams of the drug from his cart and are investigating potential involvement of other individuals, including suspected women drug peddlers in the area.

Updated: 01-09-2025 19:49 IST
Fruit Vendor Busted: Mephedrone Worth Rs 30 Lakh Seized
A 60-year-old fruit vendor has been arrested for possession of contraband mephedrone valued at over Rs 30 lakh in the western suburbs of the city, according to police reports on Monday.

Police revealed that the crime branch team detained Mohammed Ali Gafoor Sheikh in the Bandra West area on Sunday. Officials recovered approximately 135 grams of the illegal substance from a plastic bag near his fruit cart.

The investigation is broadening, with authorities suspecting the involvement of additional individuals. Sources indicate that several women suspected of drug peddling in the Bandra vicinity are currently under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

