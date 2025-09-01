Arrest of Gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba District

Two gunmen have been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for reportedly opening fire at a man who fortunately escaped without injuries, police reported on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Rohit Dogra and Satish Kumar, were implicated following a complaint lodged by Amit Padha of Diani village.

Acting on the report, authorities registered a case, leading to the arrest of Rohit Dogra and the recovery of a pistol. Satish Kumar was subsequently detained, and a live round was found at the crime scene. Investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)