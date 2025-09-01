Arrest of Gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba District
Two gunmen, Rohit Dogra and Satish Kumar, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for allegedly opening fire at a man who escaped unhurt. Following a complaint by Amit Padha, a case was registered. Police recovered a pistol and a live round, with investigations ongoing.
Two gunmen have been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for reportedly opening fire at a man who fortunately escaped without injuries, police reported on Monday.
The suspects, identified as Rohit Dogra and Satish Kumar, were implicated following a complaint lodged by Amit Padha of Diani village.
Acting on the report, authorities registered a case, leading to the arrest of Rohit Dogra and the recovery of a pistol. Satish Kumar was subsequently detained, and a live round was found at the crime scene. Investigations continue.
