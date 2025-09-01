Left Menu

Arrest of Gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba District

Two gunmen, Rohit Dogra and Satish Kumar, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for allegedly opening fire at a man who escaped unhurt. Following a complaint by Amit Padha, a case was registered. Police recovered a pistol and a live round, with investigations ongoing.

Two gunmen have been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for reportedly opening fire at a man who fortunately escaped without injuries, police reported on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Rohit Dogra and Satish Kumar, were implicated following a complaint lodged by Amit Padha of Diani village.

Acting on the report, authorities registered a case, leading to the arrest of Rohit Dogra and the recovery of a pistol. Satish Kumar was subsequently detained, and a live round was found at the crime scene. Investigations continue.

