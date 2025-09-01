DPIIT Reviews ₹10,594 Crore Projects in Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) conducted a comprehensive review of mega infrastructure projects in Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana, chaired by Secretary Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia. The meeting brought together senior officials from Central Ministries, State Governments, and project proponents, with a focus on accelerating stalled projects through enhanced coordination via the Project Monitoring Group (PMG).

The review emphasized the government’s commitment to proactive monitoring of high-value infrastructure projects, with a total of ₹10,594 crore worth of projects under discussion across the three states.

State-Wise Project Overview

Karnataka : 5 issues related to 5 major projects, amounting to ₹3,658 crore , were reviewed.

Kerala : 2 projects with a cumulative investment of ₹5,002 crore were examined.

Telangana: 3 projects involving 6 key issues, with a total cost of ₹1,934 crore, were discussed.

These projects span sectors such as railways, telecommunications, and digital connectivity, with the potential to unlock regional growth, connectivity, and employment opportunities once implemented.

Trivandrum–Kanyakumari Railway Doubling Project

Among the critical projects reviewed was the Trivandrum–Kanyakumari railway line doubling project, which spans Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Estimated Cost : ₹3,785 crore

Objective : To double the existing single-track line, thereby reducing travel time, increasing train frequency, and boosting passenger and freight movement .

Expected Benefits : Strengthened regional connectivity. Reduced road congestion by shifting freight to rail. Promotion of tourism in southern coastal regions. Support for local businesses and economic activity.



Challenges related to land acquisition, environmental clearances, and localized resistance were flagged. Authorities were directed to expedite solutions to ensure the project is executed on schedule, thereby maximizing its socio-economic benefits.

5G/4G Network Expansion by Reliance Jio

The review also included discussions on the 5G/4G network expansion initiative of Reliance Jio, which is central to India’s digital infrastructure growth.

Focus State : Telangana (issues related to pending forest and wildlife clearances ).

Scope : Nationwide expansion of 5G mobile connectivity to underserved and remote regions, while simultaneously upgrading existing 4G networks .

Impact : Enhanced digital inclusion in geographically remote and strategically sensitive areas . Improved access to education, healthcare, and e-governance services. Alignment with the Government of India’s vision of a Digitally Empowered Bharat .



The Secretary emphasized that this project is a cornerstone of India’s digital revolution and must be facilitated with urgency to keep pace with global technological advancements.

Strengthening the Project Monitoring Framework

Secretary Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia reaffirmed the government’s commitment to:

Proactive Monitoring: Directing concerned authorities to adopt a forward-looking approach in resolving issues before they escalate into bottlenecks. Institutional Strengthening: Highlighting the role of the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) as a single-window mechanism to address inter-ministerial and inter-state challenges. Public-Private Collaboration: Encouraging private project proponents to actively utilize the PMG portal (https://pmg.dpiit.gov.in/) to raise concerns, track progress, and coordinate with stakeholders.

Driving India’s Infrastructure Growth

The review meeting reflects the Centre’s strong focus on timely execution of infrastructure projects, which are pivotal for achieving sustained economic growth, generating employment, and bridging regional disparities.

By combining robust institutional mechanisms, digital monitoring tools, and collaborative governance, the DPIIT aims to ensure that large-scale projects in transportation and telecom move forward without delay, delivering tangible benefits to citizens and industries alike.

The DPIIT’s intervention through PMG highlights the government’s whole-of-government approach to infrastructure delivery. With major projects such as the Trivandrum–Kanyakumari rail doubling and 5G expansion initiative on track for expedited implementation, India is reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a globally competitive economy driven by connectivity, digital empowerment, and sustainable growth.