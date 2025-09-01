Amit Shah Calls for AI in Disaster Management After J&K Calamities

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to study cloudburst causes and improve the early warning system for floods induced by glacial lake outbursts in Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed condolences for lives lost due to recent natural disasters in the region.

Speaking at a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, following a tour of the disaster-affected areas, Shah reassured locals that the central government is providing prompt relief and financial assistance. He acknowledged the Jammu and Kashmir government and agencies' quick response, with electricity and drinking water supplies largely restored.

Shah reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in constant communication with local leaders. He called for a critical evaluation of Early Warning Apps for their reach and accuracy, emphasizing zero-casualty goals. The Health and Water departments, and military medical units, are directed to prioritize water supplies and health services. Over 5,000 evacuations have been conducted safely, and restoration efforts are advancing under the central government's active support.

(With inputs from agencies.)