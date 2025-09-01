Meghalaya Heist: Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Gang

Authorities in Meghalaya have successfully dismantled a criminal gang operating across state lines, following the arrest of three alleged members linked to numerous thefts in the South West Garo Hills district.

Working off a crucial tip, Meghalaya Police coordinated a raid in Assam's Mankachar on August 29, apprehending Iftakul Islam, a 43-year-old suspect. In the operation, stolen goods such as batteries, copper wires, and an abrasive cutting machine were retrieved, alongside a vehicle believed to be used for transporting the loot.

The investigation took a major leap forward as further questioning led to the arrest of two more individuals, Amirul Islam and Shahidul Islam, both apprehended in Mankachar. Efforts are underway to recover more stolen property and capture additional suspects tied to the organized crime group.

