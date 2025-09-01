Left Menu

Temple Tragedy: The Brutal Killing at Kalkaji

A sevadar, Yogendra Singh, was brutally killed at Kalkaji temple due to a dispute over prasad distribution. Nine people, including the prime accused Atul Pandey, have been arrested. The incident reveals a pattern of local dominance and has sparked demands for strict punishment and increased security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:26 IST
Temple Tragedy: The Brutal Killing at Kalkaji
Yogendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Nine individuals have been apprehended in connection with the gruesome murder of Yogendra Singh, a 35-year-old sevadar at the Kalkaji temple, police announced Monday.

The tragic incident occurred after a heated argument over prasad distribution last Friday night. Singh, a veteran sevadar of 15 years at the temple, was attacked with punches and sticks because he couldn't provide 'chunni prasad', which had run out for the day. Among those arrested are the primary accused, Atul Pandey, and eight others, including Kuldeep Bidhuri, Mohan Bidhuri, Nitin Pandey, Sandeep Bidhuri, Monu Kangar, Rohit Bidhuri, Anil Pandey, and Babu.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari highlighted the investigative challenges due to familial and village connections among the suspects. Meanwhile, the victim's family and temple staff are demanding justice and better security, emphasizing the impact on Singh's family, including his young daughter in need of medical care.

TRENDING

1
Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

 India
2
Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

Scientific Team Concludes Sikkim Glacial Lake Mission

 India
3
Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

Whirlwind Transfers Shake Up Soccer Leagues Worldwide

 Global
4
US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025