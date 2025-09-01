Temple Tragedy: The Brutal Killing at Kalkaji

Nine individuals have been apprehended in connection with the gruesome murder of Yogendra Singh, a 35-year-old sevadar at the Kalkaji temple, police announced Monday.

The tragic incident occurred after a heated argument over prasad distribution last Friday night. Singh, a veteran sevadar of 15 years at the temple, was attacked with punches and sticks because he couldn't provide 'chunni prasad', which had run out for the day. Among those arrested are the primary accused, Atul Pandey, and eight others, including Kuldeep Bidhuri, Mohan Bidhuri, Nitin Pandey, Sandeep Bidhuri, Monu Kangar, Rohit Bidhuri, Anil Pandey, and Babu.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari highlighted the investigative challenges due to familial and village connections among the suspects. Meanwhile, the victim's family and temple staff are demanding justice and better security, emphasizing the impact on Singh's family, including his young daughter in need of medical care.