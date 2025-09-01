Tension in Hardoi: Custodial Death Sparks Massive Protest
In Hardoi, uproar ensued following the custodial death of a young man, Ravi Rajput, linked to an elopement case. Villagers staged protests, leading to road blockages and heightened police presence. The situation escalated despite police assurances and actions against responsible officials. Community tensions remain high.
Hardoi was gripped by unrest on Monday as villagers vehemently protested the custodial death of Ravi Rajput, a youth accused in an elopement case. Police action against involved officials has not quelled the community's anger.
Following Rajput's post-mortem, his family placed his body outside the police station, resulting in road blockades. The scenario escalated into chaos, compelling police forces to intervene and disperse the assembly.
Despite registering an FIR against the policemen involved and suspending Sub-Inspector Varun Shukla, tensions soared with numerous villagers besieging the Shahabad police station. High-profile police officials, alongside reinforcements, attempted to manage the situation, which also disrupted traffic significantly on the Shahjahanpur–Hardoi highway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
