Rising Tensions: Congo Insurgent Groups Accuse Government of Violating Ceasefire
The Congo River Alliance, including M23 rebels, accuses the government of breaching agreements to end conflicts in eastern Congo, where clashes have intensified. A promised negotiation deadline was missed, leading to heightened tensions and a warning of consequences if attacks continue. Mediation efforts continue to seek resolution.
The Congo River Alliance, a coalition featuring the M23 rebels, has alleged violations of ceasefire agreements by the Congolese government. This accusation follows recent escalations in eastern Congo as the M23 group advanced, capturing major regional cities. The situation underscores a failure to meet a pivotal negotiation deadline.
Corneille Nangaa, head of the Congo River Alliance, publicly condemned the government's actions during a press briefing, accusing state forces of aggression in South Kivu. Despite mediation facilitated by Qatar, including a declaration to negotiate swiftly, both parties have been unable to meet agreed timelines, adding to the conflict's volatility.
In response, Nangaa appealed to Qatari mediators, the African Union, and the United Nations to pressure the Congolese government to fulfill its commitments. President Felix Tshisekedi affirmed commitment to dialogue only with Congolese stakeholders dedicated to national recovery and crisis resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
