SCO Summit Unites Modi, Xi, and Putin Against Terrorism

At the SCO summit, leaders including Modi, Xi, and Putin converged to address terrorism, emphasizing unity and cooperation. They condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a challenge to humanity and criticized Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism. The summit also focused on global economic reform and security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:53 IST
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit served as a pivotal platform where leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, took a united stand against terrorism.

In his address, Modi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, underlining it as a blatant challenge to nations supporting humanity and criticized Pakistan's ongoing backing of cross-border terrorism. He emphasized that double standards in combatting terrorism are not acceptable.

Besides addressing terrorism, the SCO summit also concentrated on global economic reforms. It highlighted the necessity to oppose hegemonic practices and promote a just, multipolar world order, aiming for a sustainable and inclusive global economy.

